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Poster of The Hit
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Hit
7.1

The Hit

, 1984
The Hit
Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Hit
7.1

Cast

Ralph Brown
Ralph Brown
Second Man
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Willie Parker
John Hurt
John Hurt
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Laura del Sol
Freddie Stuart
First Man
A.J. Clarke
Third Man
Lennie Peters
Mr Corrigan
Bernie Searle
Hopwood
Brian Royal
Fellows
Albie Woodington
Riordan
Willoughby Gray
Judge
Director Stephen Frears
Writer Peter Prince
Composer Paco de Lucía
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 12 September 1984
Release date
8 March 1985 Australia
12 September 1984 Canada
22 February 1985 Denmark
26 July 1985 Finland
31 October 1984 France
24 April 1986 Germany
7 September 1994 Great Britain
21 December 1987 Japan G
8 November 1984 Netherlands
10 May 1985 Spain 18
8 March 1985 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $876,775
Production Zenith Entertainment, Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Central Productions Ltd.
Also known as
The Hit, La ejecución, Стукач, Az áruló, Die Profi-Killer, Félelem nélkül, Golpe magistral, Hævnens time, Kiralık Katiller, Koston päivä, Leiemorderen, Les nouveaux tueurs, O Traidor, Refém de Boa Vontade, Symvolaio me to thanato, The Hit - Die Profi-Killer, The Hit - Le tueur était presque parfait, The Hit (La venganza), Tilinteon hetki, Ubistvo, Vendetta, Wykonać wyrok, Συμβόλαιο με το θάνατο, Ударът, 殺し屋たちの挽歌, The Hit - Eiskalt unter glühender Sonne, The Hit: Le tireur était presque parfait, La venganza

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025

Quotes

Willie It's just a moment. We're here. Then we're not here. We're somewhere else... maybe. And it's as natural as breathing. Why should we be scared?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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