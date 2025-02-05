ProductionZenith Entertainment, Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Central Productions Ltd.
Also known as
The Hit, La ejecución, Стукач, Az áruló, Die Profi-Killer, Félelem nélkül, Golpe magistral, Hævnens time, Kiralık Katiller, Koston päivä, Leiemorderen, Les nouveaux tueurs, O Traidor, Refém de Boa Vontade, Symvolaio me to thanato, The Hit - Die Profi-Killer, The Hit - Le tueur était presque parfait, The Hit (La venganza), Tilinteon hetki, Ubistvo, Vendetta, Wykonać wyrok, Συμβόλαιο με το θάνατο, Ударът, 殺し屋たちの挽歌, The Hit - Eiskalt unter glühender Sonne, The Hit: Le tireur était presque parfait, La venganza
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 5 February 2025
Stills
Quotes
WillieIt's just a moment. We're here. Then we're not here. We're somewhere else... maybe. And it's as natural as breathing. Why should we be scared?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.