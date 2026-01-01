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Poster of Half Moon Street
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Half Moon Street
5.4

Half Moon Street

, 1986
Half Moon Street
Great Britain, USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Half Moon Street
5.4

Synopsis

Dr. Slaughter, a researcher in London who works as a high class hooker in her spare time, becomes a pawn in a dangerous political game, when her latest john Lord Bulbeck, who's negotiating an Arab-Israeli peace treaty, falls for her.

Cast

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Patrick Kavanagh
Faith Kent
Ram John Holder
Keith Buckley
Director Bob Swaim
Writer Edward Behr, Bob Swaim, Paul Theroux
Composer Richard Harvey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 13 August 1986
Release date
13 August 1986 Russia 18+
13 August 1986 France
13 August 1986 Kazakhstan
26 September 1986 USA
13 August 1986 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,131,399
Production Centurion, Geoff Reeve Enterprises, Pressman Film
Also known as
Half Moon Street, Escort Girl, Puolikuun katu, Diplomás örömlány, La calle de la Media Luna, Mistery, O Corpo e a Vida, O dromos tou misofengarou, Ulica Półksiężyca, Ulica polumeseca, Uma Intriga Internacional, Yarımay sokağı, Улица *Полумесец*, Улица полумесяца, ハーフムーン・ストリート

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb

Quotes

Lady Newhouse China, now that really scares me. Nine hundred million people breeding like rabbits.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter You're wrong, Lady Newhouse.
Lady Newhouse What do you mean, I'm wrong?
Dr. Lauren Slaughter There are over a billion now. That's official.
Hugo Van Arkady You're both wrong. They are only two people in China. And I know both of them.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Two people in China? I love it. OK, if there are two people in China, how many are there in the world?
Hugo Van Arkady There are five thousand people in the world. That's it, five thousand.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter And I suppose, Mr. Van Arkady, that you've met them all.
[the other dinner guests laugh]
Julian Shuttle Five thousand? That's all that counts? What about the starving millions?
Dinner guest A million isn't a number in any real sense.
Hugo Van Arkady There's murder in nature. Millions are dying right now. Starved, bombed, in camps. Nobody gives a damn. You may deplore it, but it's a fact.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Those five thousand, who are they? How many of them are British?
Hugo Van Arkady Forty five.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter German?
Hugo Van Arkady Sixty.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter African?
Hugo Van Arkady None. And more Arabs than you might think, but they're all here in London.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter I suppose the rest are American. And naturally, Mr. Van Arkady, you're one of the five thousand.
Hugo Van Arkady Bien entendu.
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Tell me, how many are women?
Hugo Van Arkady Interested, aren't we?
Dr. Lauren Slaughter Very.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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