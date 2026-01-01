Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Воспроизведение начнётся<br/> сразу после покупки
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки

Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки

Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1982
Director
Vladimir Pekar
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
To li ptitsa, to li zver 6.2
To li ptitsa, to li zver (1984)
Put v vechnost 5.6
Put v vechnost (1983)
Sluchilos eto zimoy 7.1
Sluchilos eto zimoy (1968)
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 2 5.9
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 2 (1980)
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3 5.9
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3 (1980)
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 1 5.9
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 1 (1979)
Legendy peruanskikh indeytsev 7.1
Legendy peruanskikh indeytsev (1978)
Skazka za skazkoy 7.1
Skazka za skazkoy (1974)
Mysh i verblyud 6.3
Mysh i verblyud (1987)
Ty vrag ili drug? 5.8
Ty vrag ili drug? (1972)
Vpervye na arene 6.8
Vpervye na arene (1961)
Vasilisa Prekrasnaya 7.3
Vasilisa Prekrasnaya (1977)

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more