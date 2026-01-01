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Poster of Start Liquidation
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Start Liquidation
6.5

Start Liquidation

, 1984
Pristupit k likvidatsii
USSR / Crime / 18+
Poster of Start Liquidation
6.5

Cast

Oleg Strizhenov
Oleg Strizhenov
Ivan Danilov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Zhigalov
Mikhail Nikitin
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Altunin
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Serebrovskiy
Nadezhda Butyrtseva
Larisa Anatolievna
Valeri Vojtyuk
Sergey Belov
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Andrey Blinov 'Kopchyonyy'
Olga Sirina
Zoya Litovskaya
Vladimir Gusev
Val'ka-Krest
Leonid Belozorovich
Tokmakov
Director Boris Grigorev
Writer Eduard Khrutsky
Composer Georgiy Dmitriev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 12 March 1983
Release date
12 March 1983 Russia 6+
12 March 1983 Belarus
3 October 1985 Hungary
4 April 1983 USA
Production Belarusfilm, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Pristupit k likvidatsii, Az alvilágot felszámolni!, Die letzten Wölfe, Mit der Liquidierung beginnen, Start Liquidation, Приступить к ликвидации

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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