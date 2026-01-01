Cast
Valeri Vojtyuk
Sergey Belov
Olga Sirina
Zoya Litovskaya
Vladimir Gusev
Val'ka-Krest
Leonid Belozorovich
Tokmakov
Cast and Crew
Writer
Eduard Khrutsky
Composer
Georgiy Dmitriev
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
12 March 1983
Release date
|12 March 1983
|Russia
|
|6+
|12 March 1983
|Belarus
|
|
|3 October 1985
|Hungary
|
|
|4 April 1983
|USA
|
|
Production
Belarusfilm, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Pristupit k likvidatsii, Az alvilágot felszámolni!, Die letzten Wölfe, Mit der Liquidierung beginnen, Start Liquidation, Приступить к ликвидации