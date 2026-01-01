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Poster of Poulet au vinaigre
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Poulet au vinaigre
6.5

Poulet au vinaigre

, 1985
Poulet au vinaigre
France / Detective, Comedy, Romantic, Crime / 18+
Poster of Poulet au vinaigre
6.5

Cast

Jean Poiret
Stéphane Audran
Michel Bouquet
Michel Bouquet
Jean Topart
Lucas Belvaux
Lucas Belvaux
Pauline Lafont
Director Claude Chabrol
Writer Dominique Roulet, Claude Chabrol
Composer Matthieu Chabrol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 10 April 1985
Release date
10 April 1985 France
Production MK2 Productions
Also known as
Poulet au vinaigre, Cop Au Vin, Hühnchen in Essig, Pollo al vinagre, Chicken with Vinegar, Correspondência violada, Ecetes csirke, Et lig for meget, Et lik for mye, Ett lik för mycket, Kurczę na kwaśno, Um Tira Amargo, Una morte di troppo, Yksi ruumis liikaa, Yo policía, Ξυδάτο κοτόπουλο, Курча під оцтом, Лютият полицай, Назойливый полицейский, Цыпленок под уксусом

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
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