Poster of Unexpected blow
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Unexpected blow

Unexpected blow

Unexpected blow 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 16 April 1984
Release date
16 April 1984 USSR
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Vnezapnyy vybros, Внезапный выброс
Director
Boris Ivchenko
Cast
Les Serdyuk
Lyubov Rumyantseva
Lyubov Rumyantseva
Vsevolod Gavrilov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.9
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
