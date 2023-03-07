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Poster of Aakhree Raasta
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Aakhree Raasta
7.1

Aakhree Raasta

, 1986
Aakhree Raasta
India / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Aakhree Raasta
7.1

Synopsis

David is an old prisoner, released after twenty-four years in a penitentiary for a crime he hasn't committed. The three men who framed him and sent him away, are now prominent citizens of his town. David walks out of the prison straight into a confessional booth at his church. He tells the priest that he is about to kill three prominent men, for which he seeks God's pardon in advance. He must find his old friend, bootlegger and the custodian of David's only son. David had believed in his friend to bring up his son as the worst criminal and seek revenge from the men who put him away. On meeting him, David finds that his son is a Cop instead. Devastated, David continues on his own. When he is about to kill the three men, his son has vowed to protect the citizens under any circumstances. David and his son are at war..who will prevail?

Cast

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Insp. Vijay Sandaliya
Sridevi
Vinita Bhatnagar
Jaya Prada
Mary D. D'Costa
Om Shivpuri
D.I.G. S.K. Bhatnagar
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Mahesh Sandaliya
Sadashiv Amrapurkar
Neetaji (Prime Minister) Chaturvedi
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
S.P. Roop Kumar Sahay
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
S.P. Roop Kumar Sahay
Bharat Kapoor
Dr. Varma
Umesh Sharma
Viju Khote
Inspector Amarnath
Director Bhagyaraj
Writer Bhagyaraj, G.M. Kumar, Rahi Masoom Reza
Composer Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar, Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 44 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 2 June 1986
Release date
2 June 1986 India
Production Lakshmi Productions
Also known as
Aakhree Raasta, O Caminho da Vingança, The Last Option, Расплата за преступление, आख़री रास्ता, Aakhri Raasta

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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