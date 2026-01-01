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Poster of Zone
Kinoafisha Films Zone

Zone

, 1988
Zone
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Zone

Cast

Mykola Hudz
Leonid Yanovsky
Dmytro Myrgorodsky
Yuriy Dubrovin
Director Nikolay Mashchenko, Suren Shahbazyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1988

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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