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Zone
Zone
, 1988
Zone
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Mykola Hudz
Leonid Yanovsky
Dmytro Myrgorodsky
Yuriy Dubrovin
Director
Nikolay Mashchenko
,
Suren Shahbazyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
1988
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Stills
Showtimes
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