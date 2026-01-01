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Poster of An Ideal Husband
7.1
Kinoafisha Films An Ideal Husband
7.1

An Ideal Husband

, 1980
Idealnyy muzh
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of An Ideal Husband
7.1

Cast

Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Sir Robert Chiltern
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Mrs. Laura Cheveley
Anna Tveleneva
Lady Gertrude Chiltern - zsena Sir Roberta
Eduard Martsevich
Lord Arthur Goring
Pavel Kadochnikov
Pavel Kadochnikov
Lord Caversham
Elena Koreneva
Elena Koreneva
Miss Mabel Chiltern - sestra Sir Roberta
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Lady Markby
Eve Kivi
Lady Basildon
Alla Budnitskaya
Mrs. Margaret Marchmont
Igor Dmitriev
Igor Dmitriev
Vicomte de Nanjac
Director Viktor Georgiyev
Writer Viktor Georgiyev, Oscar Wilde
Composer Edison Denisov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 20 December 1980
Release date
22 June 1981 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Idealnyy muzh, An Ideal Husband, Ihanneaviomies, Mąż idealny, Идеальный муж, Ідеальний чоловік, Un mari idéal, Ideální manžel, Idealan muž, Maz idealny, Идеален съпруг

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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