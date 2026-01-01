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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
An Ideal Husband
7.1
An Ideal Husband
, 1980
Idealnyy muzh
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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7.1
Cast
Yuriy Yakovlev
Sir Robert Chiltern
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Mrs. Laura Cheveley
Anna Tveleneva
Lady Gertrude Chiltern - zsena Sir Roberta
Eduard Martsevich
Lord Arthur Goring
Pavel Kadochnikov
Lord Caversham
Elena Koreneva
Miss Mabel Chiltern - sestra Sir Roberta
Yevgeniya Khanayeva
Lady Markby
Eve Kivi
Lady Basildon
Alla Budnitskaya
Mrs. Margaret Marchmont
Igor Dmitriev
Vicomte de Nanjac
Director
Viktor Georgiyev
Writer
Viktor Georgiyev
,
Oscar Wilde
Composer
Edison Denisov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
20 December 1980
Release date
22 June 1981
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Idealnyy muzh, An Ideal Husband, Ihanneaviomies, Mąż idealny, Идеальный муж, Ідеальний чоловік, Un mari idéal, Ideální manžel, Idealan muž, Maz idealny, Идеален съпруг
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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Showtimes
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