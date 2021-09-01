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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Wie man sieht
7.3

Wie man sieht

, 1986
Wie man sieht
West Germany / Documentary / 18+
7.3
Director Harun Farocki
Writer Harun Farocki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 January 1986
Release date
1 January 1986 Germany
Production Hamburger Filmbüro, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Wie man sieht, Como se vê

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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