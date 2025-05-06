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Poster of Doverchivyy drakon
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Doverchivyy drakon
7.0

Doverchivyy drakon

, 1988
Doverchivyy drakon
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Doverchivyy drakon
7.0

Cast

Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
The Hen
Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
The Neighbour
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
The Janitor
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Owner
Spartak Mishulin
Spartak Mishulin
The Aviator
Boris Novikov
The Dog
Yuriy Puzyryov
The Neighbour
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
The Dragon
Director Leonid Shvartsman
Writer Sergei Shats
Composer Mikhail Link
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1988
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Doverchivyy drakon, Trustful Dragon, Доверчивый дракон, Kergeusklik draakon

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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