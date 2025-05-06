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7.0
Kinoafisha
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Doverchivyy drakon
7.0
Doverchivyy drakon
, 1988
Doverchivyy drakon
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Cast
Olga Aroseva
The Hen
Lyudmila Ivanova
The Neighbour
Georgi Burkov
The Janitor
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Owner
Spartak Mishulin
The Aviator
Boris Novikov
The Dog
Yuriy Puzyryov
The Neighbour
Leonid Yarmolnik
The Dragon
Director
Leonid Shvartsman
Writer
Sergei Shats
Composer
Mikhail Link
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1988
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Doverchivyy drakon, Trustful Dragon, Доверчивый дракон, Kergeusklik draakon
More
Cartoon rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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