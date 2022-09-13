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Poster of The Dressmaker
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Dressmaker
6.2

The Dressmaker

, 1988
The Dressmaker
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Dressmaker
6.2

Cast

Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright
Nellie
Billie Whitelaw
Margo
Pete Postlethwaite
Jack
Jane Horrocks
Jane Horrocks
Rita
Tim Ransom
Wesley
Pippa Hinchley
Val
Rosemary Martin
Mrs. Manders
Tony Haygarth
Mr. Manders
Michael James Reed
Chuck
Sam Douglas
Cpl. Zawadski
Director Jim O'Brien
Writer Beryl Bainbridge, John McGrath
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 16 December 1988
Release date
16 December 1988 USA
Production British Screen Productions, Channel Four Films, Freeway/Shedlo Film
Also known as
The Dressmaker, A varrónő, Krawcowa, La modista, La sarta, No idea, O Crime da Costureira, Os Caminhos do Coração, Sömmerskan

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 13 September 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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