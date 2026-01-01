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Poster of Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat
6.9

Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat

, 1982
Skazki... skazki... skazki starogo Arbata
USSR / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat
6.9

Cast

Igor Vladimirov
Igor Vladimirov
Fyodor Balyasnikov
Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Christophor Blokhin
Kirill Arbuzov
Kuzma Balyasnikov
Larisa Suchkova
Viktosha
Valery Storozhik
Levushka - Lev Gartvik
Oleksandr Denysenko
tolstyachok iz Gdova
Olga Barnet
Olga Barnet
Kseniya Borozdina
Irina Ditts
zhena Kalashnikova
Yelena Finogeyeva
Devushka
Director Savva Kulish
Writer Aleksei Arbuzov, Savva Kulish
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 15 October 1982
Release date
15 October 1982 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Skazki... skazki... skazki starogo Arbata, Сказки... сказки... сказки старого Арбата, Stories... Stories... Stories from the Old Arbat, Tales of the Old Arbat, Old Arbat Tales

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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