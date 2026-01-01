Similar films for Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat
The Grey Illness Comedy, Drama
1966, USSR
5.0
The Straw Hat Romantic, Comedy
1975, USSR
7.0
Zhitie svyatyh sester Drama
1981, USSR
3.0
Lost in Siberia Drama, Romantic
1991, USSR / Great Britain
6.0
Old Fashioned Comedy Drama, Comedy
1979, USSR
7.0
Repetitor Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
4.0
Repete Romantic, Drama
2000, Great Britain
0.0
Iskusstvo zhit v Odesse Comedy, Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
A Trip to Wiesbaden Romantic, Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
Chrezvychaynye obstoyatelstva Drama
1980, USSR
4.0
The Wife Has Left Romantic, Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
Zhivaya voda Romantic
1971, USSR
6.0