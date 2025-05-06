6.0Lilovyy shar
Lilac Ball, 1987
USSR / Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Cast
Vyacheslav Baranov
Zelyonyj
Director Pavel Arsyonov
Writer Pavel Arsyonov, Kir Bulychev
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
|1 January 1987
|Russia
|12+
|2 February 1987
|USA
|11 January 1988
|USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Based on “Lilac Ball” (Kir Bulychev, 1983)
Also known as
Lilovyy shar, Lilac Ball, Лиловый шар, Die lila Kugel, Lila gömb, Liliowa kula, Lilla kera, Lilovyj Šar, The Purple Ball, Lilac Sphere, The Lilac Ball
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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