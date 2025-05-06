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Poster of Lilac Ball
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Lilac Ball
6.0

Lilac Ball

, 1987
Lilovyy shar
USSR / Sci-Fi, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Lilac Ball
6.0

Cast

Aleksandr Gusev
Gerasik
Natalya Guseva
Natalya Guseva
Alisa Seleznyova
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Gromozeka
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Professor Seleznyov
Vyacheslav Baranov
Zelyonyj
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Baba Yaga
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Kashchey
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Konoyed
Vladimir Nosik
Vladimir Nosik
Volshebnik Uuuh (segment: Magician)
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Lyudoed (segment: Man Eater)
Director Pavel Arsyonov
Writer Pavel Arsyonov, Kir Bulychev
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 Russia 12+
2 February 1987 USA
11 January 1988 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Based on “Lilac Ball” (Kir Bulychev, 1983)
Also known as
Lilovyy shar, Lilac Ball, Лиловый шар, Die lila Kugel, Lila gömb, Liliowa kula, Lilla kera, Lilovyj Šar, The Purple Ball, Lilac Sphere, The Lilac Ball

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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