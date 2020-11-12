6.7She's Gotta Have It
She's Gotta Have It, 1986
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Tracy Camilla Johns
Nola Darling
Tommy Redmond Hicks
Jamie Overstreet
John Canada Terrell
Greer Childs
Raye Dowell
Opal Gilstrap
Joie Lee
Clorinda Bradford
Bill Lee
Sonny Darling
Cheryl Burr
Ava
Aaron Dugger
Noble
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 1 September 2017
World premiere 8 August 1986
Release date
|21 August 1987
|Australia
|M
|12 October 1986
|France
|TP
|26 February 1987
|Germany
|16
|26 August 1986
|Great Britain
|18
|20 February 1987
|Italy
|14 January 1987
|Japan
|R18+
|12 February 1987
|Netherlands
|8 August 1986
|USA
MPAA R
Budget $175,000
Worldwide Gross $7,137,502
Production 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, The New York State Council of the Arts, New York Foundation for the Arts
Also known as
She's Gotta Have It, Nola Darling, Ей это нужно позарез, Ela Quer Tudo, Lola Darling, Nola Darling n'en fait qu'à sa tête, Nola, mężczyźni i seks, Ona się doigra, Os Bons Amantes, Από κάποιον θα το βρει, シーズ・ガッタ・ハヴ・イット, 美夢成箴, 稳操胜券
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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