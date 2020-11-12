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Poster of She's Gotta Have It
6.7
Kinoafisha Films She's Gotta Have It
6.7

She's Gotta Have It

, 1986
She's Gotta Have It
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of She's Gotta Have It
6.7

Cast

Tracy Camilla Johns
Nola Darling
Tommy Redmond Hicks
Jamie Overstreet
John Canada Terrell
Greer Childs
Spike Lee
Spike Lee
Mars Blackmon
Raye Dowell
Opal Gilstrap
Joie Lee
Clorinda Bradford
S. Epatha Merkerson
S. Epatha Merkerson
Doctor Jamison
Bill Lee
Sonny Darling
Cheryl Burr
Ava
Aaron Dugger
Noble
Director Spike Lee
Writer Spike Lee, Zora Neale Hurston
Composer Bill Lee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 1 September 2017
World premiere 8 August 1986
Release date
21 August 1987 Australia M
12 October 1986 France TP
26 February 1987 Germany 16
26 August 1986 Great Britain 18
20 February 1987 Italy
14 January 1987 Japan R18+
12 February 1987 Netherlands
8 August 1986 USA
MPAA R
Budget $175,000
Worldwide Gross $7,137,502
Production 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, The New York State Council of the Arts, New York Foundation for the Arts
Also known as
She's Gotta Have It, Nola Darling, Ей это нужно позарез, Ela Quer Tudo, Lola Darling, Nola Darling n'en fait qu'à sa tête, Nola, mężczyźni i seks, Ona się doigra, Os Bons Amantes, Από κάποιον θα το βρει, シーズ・ガッタ・ハヴ・イット, 美夢成箴, 稳操胜券

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Cannes Film Festival — all awards and nominations (2)
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Nola Darling It's really about control, my body, my mind. Who was going to own it? Them? Or me? I'm not a one-man woman. Bottom line.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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