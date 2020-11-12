It's really about control, my body, my mind. Who was going to own it? Them? Or me? I'm not a one-man woman. Bottom line.

Nola Darling It's really about control, my body, my mind. Who was going to own it? Them? Or me? I'm not a one-man woman. Bottom line.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.