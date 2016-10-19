Menu
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.4
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Stranger Than Paradise

Stranger Than Paradise

Stranger Than Paradise 18+
Country USA / East Germany
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 16 May 1984
Release date
16 May 1984 Russia 16+
19 October 2016 Brazil
11 January 1985 Canada
9 January 1985 France
9 November 1984 Germany
14 January 1994 Great Britain 15
9 October 1985 Greece K15
20 February 1985 Italy T
16 May 1984 Kazakhstan
7 March 2025 Lithuania N13
9 February 2017 Netherlands
13 July 1985 Portugal
11 November 1995 South Korea
2 November 1984 Spain
25 December 1984 Sweden
2 November 1984 USA R
16 May 1984 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $90,000
Worldwide Gross $2,491,982
Production Cinesthesia Productions, Grokenberger Film Produktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Stranger Than Paradise, Extraños en el paraíso, Čudnije od raja, Cennetten de Garip, Cudzejší ako raj, Divnější než ráj, Estranhos no Paraíso, Florida, a paradicsom, Inaczej niż w raju, Keisčiau nei rojuje, Mai strãin decât paradisul, Muukalaisten paratiisi, Para Além do Paraíso, Podivnější než ráj, Stranger Than Paradise - Più strano del paradiso, Πέρα από τον παράδεισο, Более странно, чем в раю, Дивніше за рай, По-странно от рая, ストレンジャー・ザン・パラダイス, 天堂陌影
Director
Jim Jarmusch
Jim Jarmusch
Cast
John Lurie
John Lurie
Sara Driver
Sara Driver
Tom DiCillo
Richard Edson
Eszter Balint
Film rating

7.5
Rate 24 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1023
Goofs

In the final cut, filmed inside the vehicle while en route to Cleveland, with the camera trained on Willie, the vehicle they are travelling in is no longer the 1965 Dodge Coronet but a Ford Econoline van.

Stills
