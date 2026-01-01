Menu
1 poster
Experts Are Investigating: Without Knife and Knuckleduster
Experts Are Investigating: Without Knife and Knuckleduster
Следствие ведут знатоки: Без ножа и кастета
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
1988
Production
Tsentralnoe Televidenie
Also known as
Bez nozha i kasteta, Bez noża i kastetu, Experts Are Investigating: Without Knife and Knuckleduster, Sledstvie vedut znatoki 21, Sledstvie vedut znatoki: Bez nozha i kasteta, Без ножа и кастета
Director
Vyacheslav Brovkin
Cast
Georgy Martyniuk
Leonid Kanevskiy
Elsa Lezhdey
Alexander Belyavsky
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
