Experts Are Investigating: Without Knife and Knuckleduster

Следствие ведут знатоки: Без ножа и кастета 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1988
Production Tsentralnoe Televidenie
Also known as
Bez nozha i kasteta, Bez noża i kastetu, Experts Are Investigating: Without Knife and Knuckleduster, Sledstvie vedut znatoki 21, Sledstvie vedut znatoki: Bez nozha i kasteta, Без ножа и кастета
Director
Vyacheslav Brovkin
Cast
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Alexander Belyavsky
Alexander Belyavsky
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
