Mitt liv som hund, My Life as a Dog, El año del arco iris, Mein Leben als Hund, Моя собачья жизнь, Cuộc Đời Bất Hạnh, Elämäni koirana, Köpek Olarak Yaşamak, Kutyasors, La mia vita a quattro zampe, Ma vie de chien, Mano šuniškas gyvenimas, Mi vida como perro, Mi vida como un perro, Mijn leven als hond, Minha Vida de Cachorro, Mit liv som hund, Moj pasji zivot, Moje pieskie życie, Muj zivot jako pes, San adespoto skyli, Vida de Cão, Моє собаче життя, Моят живот като куче, マイライフ・アズ・ア・ドッグ, 狗臉的歲月, 개 같은 내 인생, 개 같은 내인생, 狗脸岁月, 개같은 내 인생, 개같은 내인생
IngemarIn fact, I've been kinda lucky. I mean, compared to others. You have to compare, so you can get a little distance from things. Like Laika. She really must have seen things in perspective. It's important to keep a certain distance. I think about that guy who tried to set a world record for jumping over buses with a motorcycle. He lined up 31 buses. If he'd left it at 30, maybe he would have survived.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.