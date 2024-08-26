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Poster of Mitt liv som hund
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Mitt liv som hund
7.6

Mitt liv som hund

, 1985
Mitt liv som hund
Sweden / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mitt liv som hund
7.6

Synopsis

A boy, obsessed with comparing himself with those less fortunate, experiences a different life at the home of his aunt and uncle in 1959 Sweden.

Cast

Anton Glanzelius
Ingemar
Tomas von Brömssen
Gunnar, Ingemars morbror
Melinda Kinnaman
Saga
Kicki Rundgren
Ulla, Gunnars fru
Anki Lidén
Ingemars mamma
Lennart Hjulström
Konstnären
Ing-Marie Carlsson
Berit
Leif Ericson
Farbror Sandberg
Christina Carlwind
Fru Sandberg
Ralph Carlson
Harry
Director Lasse Hallström
Writer Lasse Hallström, Reidar Jönsson, Brasse Brännström, Pelle Berglund
Composer Björn Isfält
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 26 August 2021
World premiere 12 December 1985
Release date
5 December 1986 Finland
14 October 1987 Germany 6
29 October 1986 Great Britain PG
5 August 1988 Ireland PG
24 December 1988 Japan PG12
18 December 1986 Netherlands AL
27 May 1989 South Korea ALL
12 December 1985 Sweden 7
1 May 1987 USA
Worldwide Gross $8,349,284
Production Svensk Filmindustri (SF), FilmTeknik
Also known as
Mitt liv som hund, My Life as a Dog, El año del arco iris, Mein Leben als Hund, Моя собачья жизнь, Cuộc Đời Bất Hạnh, Elämäni koirana, Köpek Olarak Yaşamak, Kutyasors, La mia vita a quattro zampe, Ma vie de chien, Mano šuniškas gyvenimas, Mi vida como perro, Mi vida como un perro, Mijn leven als hond, Minha Vida de Cachorro, Mit liv som hund, Moj pasji zivot, Moje pieskie życie, Muj zivot jako pes, San adespoto skyli, Vida de Cão, Моє собаче життя, Моят живот като куче, マイライフ・アズ・ア・ドッグ, 狗臉的歲月, 개 같은 내 인생, 개 같은 내인생, 狗脸岁月, 개같은 내 인생, 개같은 내인생

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

Ingemar In fact, I've been kinda lucky. I mean, compared to others. You have to compare, so you can get a little distance from things. Like Laika. She really must have seen things in perspective. It's important to keep a certain distance. I think about that guy who tried to set a world record for jumping over buses with a motorcycle. He lined up 31 buses. If he'd left it at 30, maybe he would have survived.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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