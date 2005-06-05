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Poster of Stand and Deliver
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Stand and Deliver
7.3

Stand and Deliver

, 1988
Stand and Deliver
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Stand and Deliver
7.3

Synopsis

The story of Jaime Escalante, a high school teacher who successfully inspired his dropout prone students to learn calculus.

Cast

Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Jaime Escalante
Mark Phelan
Cop
Virginia Paris
Raquel Ortega
Manuel Benitez
Will Gotay
Pancho Garcia
Estelle Harris
Secretary
Eliot
Tito Guitaro
Adelaida Alvarez
Sexy Girl
Patrick Baca
Javier Perales
Ingrid Oliu
Lupe Escobar
Carmen Argenziano
Carmen Argenziano
Jesse Molina
Director Ramón Menéndez
Writer Ramón Menéndez, Tom Musca
Composer Craig Safan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1988
Online premiere 5 June 2005
World premiere 13 February 1988
Release date
13 February 1988 Russia 12+
22 September 1988 Germany
13 February 1988 Kazakhstan
11 March 1988 USA
13 February 1988 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $13,994,920
Production American Playhouse, Olmos Productions
Also known as
Stand and Deliver, Con ganas de triunfar, O Preço do Desafio, Выстоять и добиться, Älä anna periksi, Anataliko Los Angeles, Du kan hvis du vil, Envers et contre tous, Envers et contre tout, Kalk ve Diren, La forza della volontà, Lecciones inolvidables, Lecţiile, Mutasd meg, ki vagy, Stoj čvrsto i odradi posao, Vinna eller försvinna, Vis hvad du kan, Walking on Water, Wszystko albo nic, Ανατολικό Λος Άντζελες, 為人師表, 落ちこぼれの天使たち

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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