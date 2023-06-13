Ben Richards [Over monitor] Hey Ben? Ben, I gotta hand it to ya, pal. You got the whole network here in an uproar. Why, they're shipping bicarb to the justice department in crates! So that's why this little call is just between you and I, it's not going out on the air. Listen very carefully, Ben. How would you like a three year contract, guaranteed, a cadre credit line, and a beachfront condo? Sound impossible? Ben, it's a standard deal for a network stalker. And I know real talent when I see it, Ben, and I'd just hate to see you get canceled tonight when you could go the distance. Say the word, Ben. You could be the one doing the stalking. Whaddaya think?

[Richards yanks the monitor off its mooring]

Ben Richards You cold-blooded bastard! I'll tell you what I think of it! I *live* to see you eat that contract! But I hope you leave enough room for my fist, because I'm going to ram it into your stomach and break your goddamn spine!