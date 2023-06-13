Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Running Man

The Running Man

The Running Man 18+
The Running Man - trailer
The Running Man  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 17 February 1987
Release date
23 September 1987 Russia 16+
12 May 1988 Argentina 18
28 January 1988 Australia
24 March 1988 Brazil
13 November 1987 Canada 18A
21 April 1988 Colombia
27 June 1988 Denmark 15
25 December 1987 Egypt
26 May 1989 Finland K-16
16 March 1988 France
30 June 1988 Germany
23 September 1988 Great Britain
6 February 1988 Hong Kong
26 July 1990 Hungary
10 December 1987 India A
23 September 1988 Ireland 18
5 February 1988 Italy
12 December 1987 Japan
23 September 1987 Kazakhstan
29 December 2023 Latvia N16
25 December 1987 Lebanon
23 June 1988 Mexico 18+
11 May 1988 Netherlands
13 April 1989 Norway 18
8 April 1988 Portugal M/16
25 December 1987 South Korea
29 April 1988 Spain
15 July 1988 Sweden 15
10 January 1988 Thailand
17 February 1987 Turkey
13 November 1987 USA
16 November 1987 USSR
23 September 1987 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $27,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,123,906
Production TAFT Entertainment Pictures, Keith Barish Productions, Home Box Office (HBO)
Also known as
The Running Man, El sobreviviente, Běžící muž, Running Man, Carrera contra la muerte, Muž na úteku, A menekülő ember, Batoru Rannâ, Battle Runner, Beg, Begantis zmogus, Denar ali krogla, Ha-Nirduff, Juokse tai kuole, Justitia viitorului, Koşan Adam, L'implacabile, Le jeu du défi, O atrotos, O Gladiador, O Sobrevivente, Ölüme Karşı Koşan, Omul care fuge, Perseguido, Perseguit, Põgenev mees, Run, Running man - juokse tai kuole, Ścigany, Sidste chance, The running man - juokse tai kuole, Trkač, Trốn Chạy Tử Thần, Uciekinier, Ο άτρωτος, Бегущий человек, Бягащият мъж, Людина, що біжить, Тркач, रनिंग मैन, バトルランナー, 威龙猛将, 跑步者, 过关斩将, 逃跑的人, 魔鬼阿诺, 魔鬼阿諾
Director
Paul Michael Glaser
Paul Michael Glaser
Cast
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Jim Brown
Jim Brown
Richard Dawson
Richard Dawson
Jesse Ventura
Jesse Ventura
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 53 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1698 In the Action genre  370 In the Thriller genre  311 In the Sci-Fi genre  222 In films of USA  1043
Film Reviews
Vladimir 13 June 2023, 12:41
Культовая классика. Возможно, могу ошибаться, но сюжет этого фильма стал неким прародителем такого жанра как "Королевская битва". Фильм… Read more…
Quotes
Ben Richards [Over monitor] Hey Ben? Ben, I gotta hand it to ya, pal. You got the whole network here in an uproar. Why, they're shipping bicarb to the justice department in crates! So that's why this little call is just between you and I, it's not going out on the air. Listen very carefully, Ben. How would you like a three year contract, guaranteed, a cadre credit line, and a beachfront condo? Sound impossible? Ben, it's a standard deal for a network stalker. And I know real talent when I see it, Ben, and I'd just hate to see you get canceled tonight when you could go the distance. Say the word, Ben. You could be the one doing the stalking. Whaddaya think?
[Richards yanks the monitor off its mooring]
Ben Richards You cold-blooded bastard! I'll tell you what I think of it! I *live* to see you eat that contract! But I hope you leave enough room for my fist, because I'm going to ram it into your stomach and break your goddamn spine!
[Smashes monitor on the floor]
The Running Man - trailer
The Running Man Trailer
Listen to the
soundtrack The Running Man
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
