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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
6.3
Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
, 1984
Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Narrator
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Genrikh Sapgir
Composer
Stepan Sosnin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984
USSR
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu, About Foma and Yerema, Про Фому и про Ерему, Про Фому и про Ерёму
More
Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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