Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
6.3

Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu

, 1984
Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu
6.3

Cast

Vyacheslav Bogachyov
Narrator
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Genrikh Sapgir
Composer Stepan Sosnin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 January 1984
Release date
1 January 1984 USSR
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu, About Foma and Yerema, Про Фому и про Ерему, Про Фому и про Ерёму

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu

Skazka pro len
Skazka pro len Animation, Short
1976, USSR
7.0
Okh i Akh idut v pokhod
Okh i Akh idut v pokhod Animation
1977, USSR
6.0
Okh i Akh
Okh i Akh Animation, Short
1975, USSR
7.0
Pyatachok
Pyatachok Animation, Short
1977, USSR
7.0
Pesenka myshonka
Pesenka myshonka Animation
1967, USSR
7.0
Nash drug Pishichitay. Vypusk 2
Nash drug Pishichitay. Vypusk 2 Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Nash drug Pishichitay. Vypusk 1
Nash drug Pishichitay. Vypusk 1 Animation
1978, USSR
6.0
Shapka-nevidimka
Shapka-nevidimka Animation, Short
1973, USSR
6.0
Dyadya Misha
Dyadya Misha Animation
1970, USSR
7.0
Chunya
Chunya Animation
1968, USSR
7.0
Zhyoltik
Zhyoltik Animation
1966, USSR
6.0
Hello! I hear you!
Hello! I hear you! Short, Animation
1971, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more