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Poster of Sex, Lies, and Videotape
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Sex, Lies, and Videotape
7.0

Sex, Lies, and Videotape

, 1989
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sex, Lies, and Videotape
7.0

Synopsis

A sexually repressed woman's husband is having an affair with her sister. The arrival of a visitor with a rather unusual fetish changes everything.

Cast

Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
Ann
Ron Vawter
Therapist
Steven Brill
Barfly
Alexandra Root
Girl on Tape
David Foil
John's Colleague
Peter Gallagher
Peter Gallagher
John
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Cynthia
James Spader
James Spader
Graham
Earl T. Taylor
Landlord
Director Steven Soderbergh
Writer Steven Soderbergh
Composer Cliff Martinez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 20 January 1989
Release date
20 January 1989 Russia 16+
30 November 1989 Australia
13 October 1989 Finland
4 October 1989 France
1 November 1989 Germany
8 September 1989 Great Britain 15
11 June 2026 Greece
17 November 1989 Ireland 18
22 September 1989 Italy
9 December 1989 Japan R15+
20 January 1989 Kazakhstan
10 November 1989 Netherlands
31 December 1989 Poland 16
27 October 1989 Portugal M/16
28 April 1990 South Korea
4 August 1989 USA
20 January 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $24,743,180
Production Outlaw Productions (I), Virgin
Also known as
Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Sexo, mentiras y video, Секс, ложь и видео, Sex, Lügen und Video, Sekkusu to uso to bideotêpu, Seks Yalanları, Seks, kłamstwa i kasety video, Seks, kłamstwa i kasety wideo, Seks, laži i video trake, Seks, laži i videovrpce, Seks, yalan və video, Seks, yolg'on va video, Seksas, melas ir vaizdajuoste, Seksiä, valheita ja videonauhaa, Sesso, bugie e videotape, Sex, Lies..., Sex, løgn og video, sex, løgn og videotape, Sex, lögner och videoband, Sex, lži a video, Sex, minciuni şi casete video, Sex, psemata kai videotainies, Sex, Shkarim V'Videotape, Sexe, mensonge et vidéos, Sexe, mensonges & vidéo, Sexe, mensonges et vidéo, Sexe, mentides i cintes de vídeo, Sexo, Mentiras e Vídeo, Sexo, Mentiras e Videotape, Sexo, mentiras y cintas de vídeo, Szex, hazugság, video, Σεξ, ψέματα και βιντεοταινίες, Секс, брехня та відео, Секс, лъжи и видео, Секс, өтірік және бейне, セックスと嘘とビデオテープ, 性、谎言和录像带, 性、謊言、錄影帶, 性感的谎言, 섹스 거짓말 그리고 비디오테이프, 섹스, 거짓말, 그리고 비디오테이프, Seks yalanlari, seks, yalanlar və kaset, Sex, løgn og videobånd, Seks, klamstwa i kasety video, 섹스 거짓말 그리고 비디오 테이프, 섹스, 거짓말, 그리고 비디오 테이프

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Graham I remember reading somewhere that men learn to love the person that they're attracted to, and that women become more and more attracted to the person that they love.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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