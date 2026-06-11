I remember reading somewhere that men learn to love the person that they're attracted to, and that women become more and more attracted to the person that they love.

Graham I remember reading somewhere that men learn to love the person that they're attracted to, and that women become more and more attracted to the person that they love.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.