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Film rating
7.0
Rate15 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
GrahamI remember reading somewhere that men learn to love the person that they're attracted to, and that women become more and more attracted to the person that they love.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.