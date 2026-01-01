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Poster of Tiger Warsaw
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Tiger Warsaw
4.8

Tiger Warsaw

, 1988
Tiger Warsaw
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tiger Warsaw
4.8

Synopsis

Chuck brought sorrow to his family when he shot his father who is now a semi-invalid. After 15 years of self destruction, he returns home to seek forgiveness

Cast

Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Chuck Warsaw
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Frances Warsaw
Lee Richardson
Michael Warsaw
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Paula Warsaw
Barbara Williams
Karen
Bobby Di Cicco
Bobby Di Cicco
Tony
Jenny Chrisinger
Val
James Patrick Gillis
Roger
Michelle Glaven
Emily
Kevin Bayer
Robin
Director Amin Q. Chaudhri
Writer Roy London
Composer Ernest Troost
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 11 May 1988
Release date
12 May 1988 Russia 18+
12 September 1988 Canada
11 May 1988 Germany
12 May 1988 Kazakhstan
6 April 1989 Portugal
22 September 1988 USA
12 May 1988 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $422,667
Production Continental Film Group Ltd.
Also known as
Tiger Warsaw, Dirty Tiger, Kärlek och hat, A tigris visszatér, Dakrysmenos tigris, Il ritorno di Tiger, Le tigre, O Regresso de Um Selvagem, The Tiger, Tiger - kapinallisen paluu, Tiger, la última oportunidad, Tigre de Varsóvia, Tigre Warsaw, Уорсоу по прозвищу Тигр

Film rating

4.8
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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