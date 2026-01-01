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Poster of Young Sherlock Holmes
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Young Sherlock Holmes
6.8

Young Sherlock Holmes

, 1985
Young Sherlock Holmes
USA / Adventure, Fantasy, Detective / 18+
Poster of Young Sherlock Holmes
6.8

Synopsis

When assorted people start having inexplicable delusions that lead to their deaths, a teenage Sherlock Holmes decides to investigate.

Cast

Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Sherlock Holmes
Alan Cox
John Watson
Sophie Ward
Sophie Ward
Elizabeth Hardy
Anthony Higgins
Professor Rathe
Susan Fleetwood
Mrs. Dribb
Freddie Jones
Freddie Jones
Chester Cragwitch
Nigel Stock
Rupert T. Waxflatter
Roger Ashton-Griffiths
Roger Ashton-Griffiths
Det. Sgt. Lestrade
Earl Rhodes
Dudley
Brian Oulton
Master Snelgrove
Director Barry Levinson
Writer Chris Columbus, Arthur Conan Doyle
Composer Bruce Broughton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 4 December 1985
Release date
19 December 1985 Australia
15 May 1986 Brazil
1 September 1989 Czechia
26 March 1986 France
15 May 1986 Germany
21 March 1986 Great Britain
23 March 1989 Hungary
18 April 1986 Ireland PG
1 January 1986 Poland 16
16 July 1988 South Korea ALL
24 March 1986 Spain
4 December 1985 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,739,575
Production Paramount Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM)
Also known as
Young Sherlock Holmes, El secreto de la pirámide, Young Sherlock Holmes and the Pyramid of Fear, Das Geheimnis des verborgenen Tempels, O Enigma da Pirâmide, Pyramid of Fear, Молодой Шерлок Холмс, El jove Sherlock Holmes, El joven Sherlock Holmes, El secreto de la piramide, Frygtens pyramide, I pyramida tou fovou, Ifjú Sherlock Holmes és a félelem piramisa, Jaunasis Šerlokas Holmsas, La première aventure de Sherlock Holmes, Le secret de la pyramide, Mladi Šerlok Holms, Mladý Sherlock Holmes, Młody Sherlock Holmes, Noor Sherlock Holmes, Pelon pyramidi, Piramida strachu, Piramida strahu, Piramide di paura, Pyramída hrôzy, Pyramida hrůzy, Pyramidens hemmelighet, Sherlock Holmes: Pyramída hrôzy, Tajemství skrytého chrámu, Tânãrul Sherlock Holmes, Tempelmysteriet, Η πυραμίδα του φόβου, Младият Шерлок Холмс, Молодий Шерлок Холмс, यंग शरलॉक होल्म्स, ヤング・シャーロック　ピラミッドの謎, 出神入化, 魔笛追魂, Sherlock Holmes - O Enigma Da Piramide, Young Sherlock Holmes - Das Geheimnis des verborgenen Tempels, 小福尔摩斯, 영 셜록 홈즈, นักสืบหนุ่ม เชอร์ล็อคโฮล์มส์, ヤング・シャーロック ピラミッドの謎

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Sherlock Holmes A great detective relies on perception, intelligence, and imagination.
Lestrade [amused] Where'd you get that rubbish from?
Sherlock Holmes It's framed on the wall behind you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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