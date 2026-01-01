It's framed on the wall behind you.

Sherlock Holmes It's framed on the wall behind you.

Where'd you get that rubbish from?

Lestrade [amused] Where'd you get that rubbish from?

A great detective relies on perception, intelligence, and imagination.

Sherlock Holmes A great detective relies on perception, intelligence, and imagination.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.