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Film rating
6.8
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Sherlock HolmesA great detective relies on perception, intelligence, and imagination.
Lestrade[amused]Where'd you get that rubbish from?
Sherlock HolmesIt's framed on the wall behind you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.