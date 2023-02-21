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Poster of Flight 222
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Flight 222
6.2

Flight 222

, 1986
Reys 222
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Flight 222
6.2

Synopsis

Based on real events... A young married couple from Soviet Union - ice skater and a professional athlete - both are in New York. He is asking for asylum - so his wife must make a choice: return home or stay with her husband ...

Cast

Larisa Polyakova
Irina Panina
Nikolai Kochnev
Artyom Gordeyev
Aleksandr Kolesnikov
Misha
Aleksandr Ivanov
valentin Nikolayevich
Nikolai Alyoshin
Pavel Kurzanov
Aleksandr Babanov
Gleb Antonovich
Yevgeni Yakhontov
Daniil Andreyevich
German Katyushchenko
Aleksey Rodionovich
Vilnis Beķeris
Michael Drake
Georgi Karelsky
Biglie
Aleksandr Ivanov
Valentin Nikolaevich
Aleksandr Kolesnikov
Misha
Director Sergey Mikaelyan
Writer Sergey Mikaelyan
Composer Sergei Banevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 6 June 1985
Release date
6 June 1985 Russia
2 July 1987 Hungary
11 October 1985 USA
17 February 1986 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Reys 222, Рейс 222, A 222-es járat, Flight 222, Lentoreitti 222, Lot 222

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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