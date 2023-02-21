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6.2
Kinoafisha
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Flight 222
6.2
Flight 222
, 1986
Reys 222
USSR / Drama / 18+
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6.2
Synopsis
Based on real events... A young married couple from Soviet Union - ice skater and a professional athlete - both are in New York. He is asking for asylum - so his wife must make a choice: return home or stay with her husband ...
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Cast
Larisa Polyakova
Irina Panina
Nikolai Kochnev
Artyom Gordeyev
Aleksandr Kolesnikov
Misha
Aleksandr Ivanov
valentin Nikolayevich
Nikolai Alyoshin
Pavel Kurzanov
Aleksandr Babanov
Gleb Antonovich
Yevgeni Yakhontov
Daniil Andreyevich
German Katyushchenko
Aleksey Rodionovich
Vilnis Beķeris
Michael Drake
Georgi Karelsky
Biglie
Aleksandr Ivanov
Valentin Nikolaevich
Aleksandr Kolesnikov
Misha
Director
Sergey Mikaelyan
Writer
Sergey Mikaelyan
Composer
Sergei Banevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
6 June 1985
Release date
6 June 1985
Russia
2 July 1987
Hungary
11 October 1985
USA
17 February 1986
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Reys 222, Рейс 222, A 222-es járat, Flight 222, Lentoreitti 222, Lot 222
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 21 February 2023
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