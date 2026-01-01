ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov, Mosfilm, Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Skazka stranstviy, Märchen einer Wanderung, Сказка странствий, A Tale of Wanderings, Das Märchen von der großen Reise, Eine phantastische Geschichte, El cuento de los viajes, Pohádka o putování, Povestea calatoriilor, The Story of the Voyages, Vándorlások meséje, テイル・オブ・ワンダー, The Tale of Wanderings, The Fairy Tale of Wanderings
Film rating
8.0
Rate14 votes
7.7IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.