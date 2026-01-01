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Poster of The Story of Voyages
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Story of Voyages
8.0

The Story of Voyages

, 1983
Skazka stranstviy
Czechoslovakia, USSR, Romania / Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Story of Voyages
8.0

Cast

Andrei Mironov
Andrei Mironov
Orlando
Tatiana Aksyuta
Tatiana Aksyuta
Marta
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Gorgon
Kseniya Piryatinskaya
May
Baltabay Seytmamutov
Brutus
Valery Storozhik
May (after 10 yrs.)
Carmen Galin
Plague
Veniamin Smekhov
Veniamin Smekhov
Don Quixote
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Driller
Octavian Cotescu
Judge
Director Alexander Mitta
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Alexander Mitta, Valeri Frid
Composer Alfred Schnittke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia / USSR / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 4 September 1983
Release date
4 September 1983 Russia 0+
1 November 1983 Czechoslovakia
26 December 1983 Romania
9 September 1983 USA
5 September 1983 USSR
Production Filmové studio Barrandov, Mosfilm, Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Skazka stranstviy, Märchen einer Wanderung, Сказка странствий, A Tale of Wanderings, Das Märchen von der großen Reise, Eine phantastische Geschichte, El cuento de los viajes, Pohádka o putování, Povestea calatoriilor, The Story of the Voyages, Vándorlások meséje, テイル・オブ・ワンダー, The Tale of Wanderings, The Fairy Tale of Wanderings

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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