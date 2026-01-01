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Poster of Devichi uzory
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Devichi uzory
5.5

Devichi uzory

, 1981
Devichi uzory
USSR / Children's, Animation / 18+
Poster of Devichi uzory
5.5

Cast

Eleonora Prokhnitskaya
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Director Lidiya Surikova
Writer Ivan Davydov
Composer Vladimir Chernyshyov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1981
Production Ekran
Also known as
Devichi uzory, Girlish Patterns, Девичьи узоры

Cartoon rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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