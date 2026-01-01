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Devichi uzory
5.5
Devichi uzory
, 1981
Devichi uzory
USSR / Children's, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Eleonora Prokhnitskaya
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Director
Lidiya Surikova
Writer
Ivan Davydov
Composer
Vladimir Chernyshyov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1981
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Devichi uzory, Girlish Patterns, Девичьи узоры
More
Cartoon rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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