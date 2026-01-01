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Poster of Malchik kak Malchik
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Malchik kak Malchik
6.4

Malchik kak Malchik

, 1986
Malchik kak Malchik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Malchik kak Malchik
6.4

Cast

Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Lyudmila Shaposhnikova
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Svetlana Stepchenko
Director Natalya Golovanova
Writer Mariya Deynego, Vladimir Golovanov, Vladimir Golovanov
Composer Vyacheslav Artyomov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 January 1986
Release date
1 January 1986 Russia 0+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malchik kak Malchik, The Boy Like Any Other Boy, Boy Is a Boy, Un ragazzo normale, Мальчик как мальчик

Cartoon rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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