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Poster of Shurale
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Shurale
4.4

Shurale

, 1987
Shurale
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Shurale
4.4
Director Galina Barinova
Writer Marat Akchurin, Gabdulla Tukai
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 January 1987
Release date
1 January 1987 USSR
Also known as
Shurale, Шурале

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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