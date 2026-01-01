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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
To Kill a Dragon
7.6
To Kill a Dragon
, 1988
Ubit drakona
USSR, Germany / Fantasy, Family / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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7.6
Cast
Aleksandr Abdulov
Lancelot
Oleg Yankovskiy
The Dragon
Yevgeny Leonov
Burgermeister
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Charlemagne
Alexandra Zakharova
Elsa
Viktor Rakov
Heinrich, Burgermeister's son
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Friedrichsen
Semyon Farada
Musician
Anna Frolovtseva
Frank Muth
Aleksandr Filippenko
The Armourer
Director
Mark Zakharov
Writer
Michele Alghisio
,
Grigori Gorin
,
Evgeniy Shvarts
,
Mark Zakharov
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR / Germany
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
1 January 1988
Release date
1 January 1988
Russia
11 November 1988
USA
Production
Bavaria Film, Mosfilm, Ritm
Also known as
Ubit drakona, Убить дракона, Den Drachen töten, Dræb dragen, Drakonis Mokvla, Kill the Dragon, Kuolema lohikäärmeelle, Tod dem Drachen, Zabić smoka, To Kill a Dragon
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
14
votes
7.8
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Lancelot
I started to envy the slaves. They know everything in advance... They have solid convictions. Maybe, because they have no choice. As for a knight... A knight is always at the crossroads.
Showtimes
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