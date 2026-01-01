I started to envy the slaves. They know everything in advance... They have solid convictions. Maybe, because they have no choice. As for a knight... A knight is always at the crossroads.

Lancelot I started to envy the slaves. They know everything in advance... They have solid convictions. Maybe, because they have no choice. As for a knight... A knight is always at the crossroads.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.