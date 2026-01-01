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Poster of To Kill a Dragon
7.6
Kinoafisha Films To Kill a Dragon
7.6

To Kill a Dragon

, 1988
Ubit drakona
USSR, Germany / Fantasy, Family / 18+
Poster of To Kill a Dragon
7.6

Cast

Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Lancelot
Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
The Dragon
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Burgermeister
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Charlemagne
Alexandra Zakharova
Alexandra Zakharova
Elsa
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Heinrich, Burgermeister's son
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Friedrichsen
Semyon Farada
Semyon Farada
Musician
Anna Frolovtseva
Anna Frolovtseva
Frank Muth
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
The Armourer
Director Mark Zakharov
Writer Michele Alghisio, Grigori Gorin, Evgeniy Shvarts, Mark Zakharov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 1 January 1988
Release date
1 January 1988 Russia
11 November 1988 USA
Production Bavaria Film, Mosfilm, Ritm
Also known as
Ubit drakona, Убить дракона, Den Drachen töten, Dræb dragen, Drakonis Mokvla, Kill the Dragon, Kuolema lohikäärmeelle, Tod dem Drachen, Zabić smoka, To Kill a Dragon

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb

Quotes

Lancelot I started to envy the slaves. They know everything in advance... They have solid convictions. Maybe, because they have no choice. As for a knight... A knight is always at the crossroads.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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