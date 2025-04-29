6.1With whom you are married, singer?
With whom you are married, singer?, 1988
USSR / Drama / 18+
Cast
Natalya Kaznacheeva
Lyuba
Vyacheslav Zharikov
Petrovich
A. Baynova
Igor Belozyorov
Director Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer Yuri Rogozin
Composer Yevgeni Stikhin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 17 February 1988
Release date
|17 February 1988
|USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Za kem zamuzhem pevitsa?, The Soloist, Whom Is Singer Married To?, За кем замужем певица?
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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