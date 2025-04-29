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Poster of With whom you are married, singer?
6.1
Kinoafisha Films With whom you are married, singer?
6.1

With whom you are married, singer?

, 1988
With whom you are married, singer?
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of With whom you are married, singer?
6.1

Cast

Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Gennadiy Gladishev
Vladimir Khotinenko
Vladimir Khotinenko
Viktor Bolobuyev
Yury Lakhin
Yury Lakhin
Nikolay Koshelev
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Kseniya Mironova
Elena Borzunova
Masha - doch Kseniyi
Natalya Kaznacheeva
Lyuba
Vyacheslav Zharikov
Petrovich
Tatyana Klyuyeva
Tatyana Klyuyeva
Veronika Shustrova
A. Baynova
Igor Belozyorov
Director Oleg Nikolayevsky
Writer Yuri Rogozin
Composer Yevgeni Stikhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 17 February 1988
Release date
17 February 1988 USSR
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Za kem zamuzhem pevitsa?, The Soloist, Whom Is Singer Married To?, За кем замужем певица?

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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