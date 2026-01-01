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Poster of Sakharov
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Sakharov
6.2

Sakharov

, 1984
Sakharov
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Sakharov
6.2

Cast

Jason Robards
Jason Robards
Andrei Sakharov
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
Yelena Bonner (Sakharova)
Nicol Williamson
Malyarov
Frank Finlay
Kravtsov
Michael Bryant
Syshchikov
Paul Freeman
Pavel Leontiev
Anna Massey
Klavdia
Joe Melia
Sergei Kovalov
Lee Montague
Slavsky
Jim Norton
Jim Norton
Roy Medvedev
Director Jack Gold
Writer David W. Rintels
Composer Carl Davis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 20 June 1984
Release date
20 June 1984 Russia 16+
20 June 1984 Kazakhstan
20 June 1984 USA
20 June 1984 Ukraine
Production HBO Premiere Films, Titus Productions Limited
Also known as
Sakharov, Filmen om Sakharov, Sacharov, Сахаров

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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