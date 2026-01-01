Benjamín Eiríksson, a middle-aged man, has reached a cross-road in his life. A pioneer in engineering, who has achieved all the goals open to him in his profession. A respected father and loving husband, his heart is now silent. His children are leaving home, his wife is estranged from him. The vast power-stations, once the proud symbols of his ingenuity and creativity, now appear merely stark monuments to vanity and futility. Craving love, friendship, understanding, he tries to make a fresh start, in search of a life of adventure, a life with meaning.