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Poster of Inter Nos
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Inter Nos
5.3

Inter Nos

, 1982
Okkar á milli: Í hita og þunga dagsins
Iceland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Inter Nos
5.3

Synopsis

Benjamín Eiríksson, a middle-aged man, has reached a cross-road in his life. A pioneer in engineering, who has achieved all the goals open to him in his profession. A respected father and loving husband, his heart is now silent. His children are leaving home, his wife is estranged from him. The vast power-stations, once the proud symbols of his ingenuity and creativity, now appear merely stark monuments to vanity and futility. Craving love, friendship, understanding, he tries to make a fresh start, in search of a life of adventure, a life with meaning.

Cast

María Ellingsen
Benedikt Árnason
Andrea Oddsteinsdóttir
Júlíus Hjörleifsson
Margrét Gunnlaugsdóttir
Sirry Steffen
Valgarður Guðjónsson
Þorvaldur S. Þorvaldsson
Elías Elíasson
Guðbrandur Gíslason
Director Hrafn Gunnlaugsson
Composer Egill Ólafsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 1 November 1982
Release date
1 November 1982 Iceland
Production Film
Also known as
Okkar á milli: Í hita og þunga dagsins, Inter Nos

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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