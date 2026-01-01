Menu
Poster of Premonition of Love
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Premonition of Love

Premonition of Love

Сказка для взрослых 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 29 October 1982
Release date
29 October 1982 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Predchuvstviye lyubvi, Предчувствие любви, A szép ismeretlen, Es könnte Liebe sein, Przeczucie miłości, Rakkauden aavistus
Director
Tofik Shakhverdiev
Cast
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Irina Alfyorova
Irina Alfyorova
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Svetin
Mikhail Svetin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
