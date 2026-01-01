Menu
Premonition of Love
Сказка для взрослых
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Comedy
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
29 October 1982
Release date
29 October 1982
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Predchuvstviye lyubvi, Предчувствие любви, A szép ismeretlen, Es könnte Liebe sein, Przeczucie miłości, Rakkauden aavistus
Director
Tofik Shakhverdiev
Cast
Aleksandr Abdulov
Irina Alfyorova
Vladimir Basov
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Svetin
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
