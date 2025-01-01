Menu
Utrenneye shosse
Utrenneye shosse
Utrenneye shosse
18+
Crime
Detective
Utrenneye shosse
фрагмент из фильма
фрагмент из фильма
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
15 April 1989
Release date
15 April 1989
USSR
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Utrenneye shosse, Утреннее шоссе
Director
Valeriy Fedosov
Cast
Tatyana Kravchenko
Rodion Nahapetov
Oksana Fandera
Vera Titova
Sergey Plotnikov
