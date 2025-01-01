Menu
Poster of Utrenneye shosse
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Utrenneye shosse

Utrenneye shosse

Utrenneye shosse 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Utrenneye shosse - фрагмент из фильма
Utrenneye shosse  фрагмент из фильма
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 15 April 1989
Release date
15 April 1989 USSR
Production Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Utrenneye shosse, Утреннее шоссе
Director
Valeriy Fedosov
Valeriy Fedosov
Cast
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Rodion Nahapetov
Rodion Nahapetov
Oksana Fandera
Oksana Fandera
Vera Titova
Vera Titova
Sergey Plotnikov
Sergey Plotnikov
Cast and Crew
