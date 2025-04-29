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Poster of Srok davnosti
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Srok davnosti
7.4

Srok davnosti

, 1983
Srok davnosti
USSR / Crime, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Srok davnosti
7.4

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Grigoriy Bazovkin
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Natalya
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Nozdryov
Leonid Kayurov
Gosha
Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Raya Bazovkina
Aleksandr Torshin
syn Bazovkina
Mikhail Pribytko
syn Bazovkina
Sergey Pribytko
syn Bazovkina
Yekateina Chekulayeva
Olegar Fedoro
solamernik Bazovkina
Director Leonid Agranovich
Writer Leonid Agranovich, Aleksandr Shpeyer
Composer Vyacheslav Ganelin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 23 May 1983
Release date
23 May 1983 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Srok davnosti, Time Barred, Срок давности

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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