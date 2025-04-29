7.4Srok davnosti
Srok davnosti, 1983
USSR / Crime, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
N/A
Cast
Leonid Kayurov
Gosha
Aleksandr Torshin
syn Bazovkina
Mikhail Pribytko
syn Bazovkina
Sergey Pribytko
syn Bazovkina
Yekateina Chekulayeva
Olegar Fedoro
solamernik Bazovkina
Director Leonid Agranovich
Writer Leonid Agranovich, Aleksandr Shpeyer
Composer Vyacheslav Ganelin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 23 May 1983
Release date
|23 May 1983
|USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Srok davnosti, Time Barred, Срок давности
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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