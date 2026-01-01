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Poster of Regina
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Regina
6.3

Regina

, 1982
Regina Roma
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Regina
6.3

Cast

Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Ray Sharkey
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Michelle Mouton
Director Jean-Yves Prate
Writer Pierre Rey
Composer Lorin Maazel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 1 January 1982
Release date
1 January 1982 USA
Production Bognor, Curiator Spiritus Company, Galia International
Also known as
Regina Roma, Regina

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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