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Poster of Svet v okne
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Svet v okne
6.9

Svet v okne

, 1980
Svet v okne
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Svet v okne
6.9

Cast

Yury Solomin
Yury Solomin
Vladimir Yegorov
Tamara Degtyaryova
Ira
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Margarita Sergeyecheva
Rita
Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Yevdokiya Osipovna
Oleg Palmov
Oleg Palmov
Igor
K. Volsky
Vitya Sidorenko
Yelena Solovey
Yelena Solovey
Natasha
Valentina Ananina
Valentina Ananina
Irina Petrovna
N. Batova
Vrach skoroy pomoshchi
Elvira Kolotukhina
Nyanya v dome malyutki
Director Ayan Shakhmaliyeva
Writer Tatyana Tess, Mariya Zvereva
Composer Boris Tishchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 3 May 1980
Release date
3 May 1980 Russia 12+
3 May 1980 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Svet v okne, Fény az ablakban, Свет в окне

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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