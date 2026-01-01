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Poster of The Heiresses
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Heiresses
6.4

The Heiresses

, 1980
Örökség
France, Hungary / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Heiresses
6.4

Cast

Zita Perczel
Teréz
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Irène
Lili Monori
feleség
Jan Nowicki
férj
Erzsébet Kútvölgyi
Irène
Sándor Oszter
Ákos
Juci Komlós
Teréz
Sándor Szabó
Komáromi
Zsolt Körtvélyessy
katona - Ákos barátja
Witold Holtz
Director Márta Mészáros
Writer Ildikó Kórody, Jan Nowicki, Márta Mészáros, András Szeredás
Composer Zsolt Döme
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 6 June 1980
Release date
11 June 1980 France
6 June 1980 Hungary
Production Gaumont, Hunnia Filmstúdió, Mafilm
Also known as
Örökség, As Herdeiras, The Heiresses, The Inheritance, Вторая жена, Due donne un erede, Erbinnen, Las herederas, Les héritières, Miras, Perijättäret, Sukcesja, Οι κληρονόμοι, ふたりの女、ひとつの宿命, Herencia, Orokseg

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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