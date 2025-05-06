Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of KOAPP
7.4
Kinoafisha Films KOAPP
7.4

KOAPP

, 1984
KOAPP
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of KOAPP
7.4

Cast

Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Vsevolod Abdulov
Vsevolod Abdulov
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Yuriy Puzyryov
Lyudmila Gnilova
Lyudmila Ilyina
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Aleksandr Burmistrov
Tatyana Petrova
Svetlana Travkina
Director Mariya Muat, Aleksey Solovyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 1984
Production Ekran
Also known as
KOAPP, КОАПП, КОАПП (Комиссия особо активной помощи природе)

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for KOAPP

Staryy novyy god
Staryy novyy god Comedy
1980, USSR
7.1
Tchaikovsky
Tchaikovsky Biography, Drama
1969, USSR
6.4
Shaltay-Boltay
Shaltay-Boltay Children's
1983, USSR
5.8
Koshki-myshki
Koshki-myshki Children's
1975, USSR
0.0
Dyadyushka Au v gorode
Dyadyushka Au v gorode Children's
1979, USSR
7.4
Ostrov kapitanov
Ostrov kapitanov Children's, Animation
1985, USSR
6.4
Devochka Lusya i dedushka Krylov Children's, Animation
2003, Russia
7.0
Sokrovischa zatonuvshikh korabley
Sokrovischa zatonuvshikh korabley Children's
1973, USSR
6.6
Robinzon Kuzya
Robinzon Kuzya Children's
1978, USSR
6.2
Shelkovaya kistochka
Shelkovaya kistochka Children's
1977, USSR
6.0
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika
Novosele u Brattsa Krolika Children's
1986, USSR
7.2
Fantazyory iz derevni Ugory
Fantazyory iz derevni Ugory Children's
1994, USSR
5.8
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more