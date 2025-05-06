7.4KOAPP
KOAPP, 1984
USSR / Children's / 18+
Cast
Lyudmila Ilyina
Aleksandr Burmistrov
Tatyana Petrova
Svetlana Travkina
Director Mariya Muat, Aleksey Solovyov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 57 minutes
Production year 1984
Production Ekran
Also known as
KOAPP, КОАПП, КОАПП (Комиссия особо активной помощи природе)
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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