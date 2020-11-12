Clem Friedkin Well, Ida, I guess your kids have proved their point. I'm a reasonable man and I'm willing to let bygones be bygones. Why don't you drop around the office tomorrow morning. Let's see if we can't work something out.

Ida Sabol Oh, I'll be around to the office alright but it won't be to talk. I'm going to institute proceedings to regain control of my husband's company. And when I do, I'm going to throw you and the rest of those rats you brought in with you out on your collective ass. Now get out of my way, dear, you're spoiling my view.