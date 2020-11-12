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Poster of Fast Forward
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Fast Forward
5.8

Fast Forward

, 1985
Fast Forward
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Fast Forward
5.8

Cast

John Scott Clough
Matt Sherman
Don Franklin
Michael Stafford
Tamara Mark
June Wolsky
Tracy Silver
Meryl Stanton
Cindy McGee
Cindy McGee
Francine Hackett
Gretchen Palmer
Valerie Thompson
Monique Cintron
Rita Diaz
Debra Varnado
Debbie Hughes
Noel Conlon
Mr. Stanton
Karen Kopins
Susan Granger
Director Sidney Poitier
Writer Richard Wesley, Timothy March
Composer Jack Hayes, Tom Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 15 February 1985
Release date
15 February 1985 Russia 12+
15 February 1985 Kazakhstan
15 February 1985 USA
15 February 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $2,791,350
Production Columbia Pictures, Verdon-Cedric Productions, Delphi III Productions
Also known as
Fast Forward, Ritmo caliente, ファスト・フォワード, A marcha forzada, Dance - Voglia di successo, Fast Forward - Sie kannten nur ein Ziel, Fast Forward - Täyttä vauhtia, Fast Foward, Fuld fart fremad, Gyors siker, O Caminho do Sucesso, Ritmo Quente, Shoot Out, Shootout, Sto methysi tou horou, Szybko, naprzód!, Στο μεθύσι του χορού, Полный вперед

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Clem Friedkin Well, Ida, I guess your kids have proved their point. I'm a reasonable man and I'm willing to let bygones be bygones. Why don't you drop around the office tomorrow morning. Let's see if we can't work something out.
Ida Sabol Oh, I'll be around to the office alright but it won't be to talk. I'm going to institute proceedings to regain control of my husband's company. And when I do, I'm going to throw you and the rest of those rats you brought in with you out on your collective ass. Now get out of my way, dear, you're spoiling my view.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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