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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Dorogoy Edison
6.9
Dorogoy Edison
, 1986
Dorogoy Edison
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Andrey Tashkov
Anatoliy Romashin
Leonid Markov
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Vsevolod Abdulov
Vladimir Menshov
Nikolay Volkov
Vyacheslav Gostinsky
Maria Vinogradova
Galina Anisimova
Sergey Akhapkin
Member of the distribution commission
Director
Isaak Fridberg
Writer
Isaak Fridberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
8 December 1986
Release date
8 December 1986
Russia
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Dorogoy Edison, Dear Edison, Дорогой Эдисон!, Dorogoy Edison!
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.8
IMDb
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