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Poster of Dorogoy Edison
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Dorogoy Edison
6.9

Dorogoy Edison

, 1986
Dorogoy Edison
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dorogoy Edison
6.9

Cast

Andrey Tashkov
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Leonid Markov
Leonid Markov
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Aleksandr Fatyushin
Vsevolod Abdulov
Vsevolod Abdulov
Vladimir Menshov
Vladimir Menshov
Nikolay Volkov
Vyacheslav Gostinsky
Maria Vinogradova
Galina Anisimova
Sergey Akhapkin
Member of the distribution commission
Director Isaak Fridberg
Writer Isaak Fridberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 8 December 1986
Release date
8 December 1986 Russia
Production Ekran
Also known as
Dorogoy Edison, Dear Edison, Дорогой Эдисон!, Dorogoy Edison!

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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