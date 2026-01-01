Similar films for The Legend of Suram Fortress
Ashik Kerib Drama
1988, USSR / Georgia
7.0
Flower on the Stone Drama
1962, USSR
5.0
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
The Color of Pomegranates Biography, Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Ukrainian Rhapsody War, Drama
1961, USSR
6.0
Pirosmani Drama, Biography
1969, USSR
6.0
The Exquisite Corpus Documentary, Short
2015, Austria
7.0
Seven Invisible Men Drama
2005, Portugal / Netherlands / Lithuania / France
6.0
Workingman's Death Documentary
2005, Austria / Germany
7.0
The Plea Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
The First Lad Comedy
1958, USSR
5.0
Magdana's Donkey Drama
1955, USSR
7.0