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Poster of The Legend of Suram Fortress
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Suram Fortress
6.8

The Legend of Suram Fortress

, 1984
Ambavi Suramis tsikhitsa
Georgia, USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Legend of Suram Fortress
6.8

Cast

Veriko Anjaparidze
Fortune Teller
Dodo Abashidze
Simon
Sofiko Chiaureli
Vardo
Dudukhana Tserodze
Osman-Agha's Mother
Zura Kipshidze
Zura Kipshidze
Durmish-Khan
Levan Uchaneishvili
Zurab
Leila Alibegashvilli
Young Vardo
Tamari Tsitsishvili
M. Abaishvili
G. Ambartsumov
Director Sergei Parajanov, Dodo Abashidze
Writer Daniel Chonqadze, Vaja Gigashvili
Composer Jansug Kakhidze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Georgia / USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 December 1985
Release date
8 September 1986 Canada
3 December 1986 France
1 December 1985 Georgia
29 August 2024 Greece
19 April 1986 USSR
Production Georgia-Film
Also known as
Ambavi Suramis tsikhitsa, The Legend of Suram Fortress, La leyenda de la fortaleza de Suram, Легенда о Сурамской крепости, A Lenda da Fortaleza Suram, A szurámi vár legendája, Die Legende der Festung Suram, La légende de la forteresse de Souram, La leggenda della fortezza di Suram, Legenda o Suramskoj kreposti, Legenda o suramskoj tvrđavi, Legenda o twierdzy suramskiej, Legenda Suramis tsikheze, Legenda twierdzy suramijskiej, Legenden om Surams fästning, Legenden om Surams festning, Linnakkeen legenda, O thrylos tou kastrou Suram, The Legend of the Suram Fortress, The Legend of the Surami Fortress, スラム砦の伝説, 蘇拉姆城堡的傳說, افسانه قلعه سورام, 蘇南堡傳奇, Легенда про Сурамську фортецю, ამბავი სურამის ციხისა, Ambavi suramis tsikhisa, La llegenda de la fortalesa de Surami

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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