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Poster of Sing Sing
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Sing Sing
5.8

Sing Sing

, 1983
Sing Sing
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sing Sing
5.8

Cast

Adriano Celentano
Adriano Celentano
Tenente Alfredo Boghi (second story)
Désirée Nosbusch
The Terrorist (first story)
Angela Goodwin
Lady Marian (first story)
Enrico Montesano
Edoardo Mastronardi (first story)
Franco Giacobini
Baron Orfeo della Torre (first story)
Marina Suma
Linda (second story)
Gianni Minà
Self (first story)
Ugo Bologna
The Producer
Pietro De Silva
Glauco Coccia (second story)
Lando Fiorini
Italo Mastronardi (first story)
Director Sergio Corbucci
Writer Sergio Corbucci, Franco Ferrini, Enrico Oldoini
Composer Armando Trovajoli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 15 October 1983
Release date
1 December 1983 Austria 6
16 December 1983 Germany
15 October 1983 Italy
11 November 1983 USA
Production Intercapital
Also known as
Sing Sing, Der Superkomiker, Gelaei kai dernei..., Синг-Синг, Сінг-Сінг

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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