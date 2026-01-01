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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Tak soydyot!
6.9
Tak soydyot!
, 1981
Tak soydyot!
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Irina Kartasheva
The Fox
Anatoliy Papanov
The Beaver
Zinaida Naryshkina
The Magpie
Mikhail Lobanov
The Hare
Vsevolod Larionov
The Badger
Vsevolod Larionov
The Badger
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer
Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1981
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Tak soydyot!, That Will Do, Так сойдёт, Käib küll
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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