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Poster of Tak soydyot!
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Tak soydyot!
6.9

Tak soydyot!

, 1981
Tak soydyot!
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Tak soydyot!
6.9

Cast

Irina Kartasheva
The Fox
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
The Beaver
Zinaida Naryshkina
The Magpie
Mikhail Lobanov
The Hare
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
The Badger
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
The Badger
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1981
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Tak soydyot!, That Will Do, Так сойдёт, Käib küll

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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