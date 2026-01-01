Menu
Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
18+
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
1 April 1987
Release date
1 April 1987
USSR
Production
Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu, To Go Out of a Forest Into a Clearing, Выйти из леса на поляну
Director
Yermek Shinarbayev
Cast
Aleksey Zharkov
Nikolai Grinko
Valentina Tyo
Gulzhamal Batyrgaliyeva
Khamar Adambayeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
6.1
The Place on the Tricorne
(1993)
7.2
Revenge
(1990)
6.2
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty
(1974)
7.1
Odin iz nas
(1970)
4.8
Posledniy geym
(1981)
4.4
Skvorets i Lira
(1974)
6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna
(1966)
7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin
(1984)
5.8
Predlagayu ruku i serdtse
(1988)
6.8
Palata N°6
(2009)
5.9
Stay with You
(1981)
7.3
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors
(1964)
Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
