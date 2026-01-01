Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu

Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu

Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 April 1987
Release date
1 April 1987 USSR
Production Kazakhfilm
Also known as
Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu, To Go Out of a Forest Into a Clearing, Выйти из леса на поляну
Director
Yermek Shinarbayev
Cast
Aleksey Zharkov
Aleksey Zharkov
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Valentina Tyo
Gulzhamal Batyrgaliyeva
Khamar Adambayeva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
The Place on the Tricorne 6.1
The Place on the Tricorne (1993)
Revenge 7.2
Revenge (1990)
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty 6.2
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty (1974)
Odin iz nas 7.1
Odin iz nas (1970)
Posledniy geym 4.8
Posledniy geym (1981)
Skvorets i Lira 4.4
Skvorets i Lira (1974)
Avdotya Pavlovna 6.7
Avdotya Pavlovna (1966)
My Friend Ivan Lapshin 7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin (1984)
Predlagayu ruku i serdtse 5.8
Predlagayu ruku i serdtse (1988)
Palata N°6 6.8
Palata N°6 (2009)
Stay with You 5.9
Stay with You (1981)
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors 7.3
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors (1964)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more