Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The First Deadly Sin
Poster of The First Deadly Sin
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The First Deadly Sin

The First Deadly Sin

The First Deadly Sin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A police inspector, nearing retirement, tracks a serial killer who is terrorizing New York.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 3 October 1980
Release date
3 October 1980 Russia 12+
3 October 1980 Kazakhstan
3 October 1980 USA
3 October 1980 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Production Artanis Productions Inc., Cinema VII, Filmways Pictures
Also known as
The First Deadly Sin, De plein fouet, O Primeiro Pecado Mortal, Pecado mortal, Az első halálos bűn, Delitti inutili, Die erste Todsünde, El primer pecado mortal, Ensimmäinen kuolemansynti, I morderens kjølevann, Mannen med ishackan, Pierwszy śmiertelny grzech, Primul păcat mortal, První smrtelný hřích, Sta ihni tou paranoikou dolofonou, Thanasino amartima, The 1st Deadly Sin, Первый смертный грех, 第一の大罪
Director
Brian G. Hutton
Cast
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
David Dukes
George Coe
George Coe
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The First Deadly Sin
The Naked Runner 5.9
The Naked Runner (1967)
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge 6.6
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge (1990)
Lady in Cement 5.9
Lady in Cement (1968)
The Detective 6.5
The Detective (1968)
Tony Rome 6.6
Tony Rome (1967)
The Quiller Memorandum 6.0
The Quiller Memorandum (1966)
Night Watch 6.3
Night Watch (1973)
Suddenly 6.8
Suddenly (1954)
Chinatown 7.7
Chinatown (1974)
Three Days of the Condor 7.3
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Marnie 6.7
Marnie (1964)
Assault on a Queen 5.6
Assault on a Queen (1966)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Dr. Bernardi [Delaney's arrived at the hospital where his wife has been operated on] Sergeant Delaney, they got ahold of you.
Edward Delaney Yeah, they said it was some kind of an emergency. What happened?
Dr. Bernardi Well, several hours ago Barbara began running a high fever, and experiencing severe pain in the lumbar region. She was going into shock, so we thought it best to operate. We, uh, had to remove one of her kidneys.
Edward Delaney [confused] Removed? What?
Dr. Bernardi It was very badly infected. Diseased. Rotted. We had no other choice.
Edward Delaney "Diseased"? With *what*?
Dr. Bernardi Well, we're still not sure. It's down in the lab, we'll know in the morning.
[Delaney looks a bit stunned]
Dr. Bernardi Sergeant, a person can live with one kidney.
Edward Delaney [getting angry] Listen, she's been in here for one week. You told me originally that if it was a kidney stone, she'd be outta' here in a couple of days.
Dr. Bernardi I know what I said, Sergeant. I was wrong.
Edward Delaney [slightly incredulous] You were wrong?
Dr. Bernardi Sergeant, I'm not God.
Edward Delaney Yeah, that's pretty obvious, isn't it?
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more