Dr. Bernardi [Delaney's arrived at the hospital where his wife has been operated on] Sergeant Delaney, they got ahold of you.

Edward Delaney Yeah, they said it was some kind of an emergency. What happened?

Dr. Bernardi Well, several hours ago Barbara began running a high fever, and experiencing severe pain in the lumbar region. She was going into shock, so we thought it best to operate. We, uh, had to remove one of her kidneys.

Edward Delaney [confused] Removed? What?

Dr. Bernardi It was very badly infected. Diseased. Rotted. We had no other choice.

Edward Delaney "Diseased"? With *what*?

Dr. Bernardi Well, we're still not sure. It's down in the lab, we'll know in the morning.

[Delaney looks a bit stunned]

Dr. Bernardi Sergeant, a person can live with one kidney.

Edward Delaney [getting angry] Listen, she's been in here for one week. You told me originally that if it was a kidney stone, she'd be outta' here in a couple of days.

Dr. Bernardi I know what I said, Sergeant. I was wrong.

Edward Delaney [slightly incredulous] You were wrong?

Dr. Bernardi Sergeant, I'm not God.