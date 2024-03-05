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Poster of Stephen, the King
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Stephen, the King
8.3

Stephen, the King

, 1984
István, a király
Hungary / Drama, History, Music / 18+
Poster of Stephen, the King
8.3

Synopsis

István, a király ("Stephen, the King") is a Hungarian rock opera written by Levente Szörényi (music) and János Bródy (lyrics), based on the life of Saint Stephen of Hungary. The storyline was based on the play Ezredforduló (Turn of the Millennium) by Miklós Boldizsár, who co-wrote the libretto. The opera was first staged in 1983 on an open-air stage in Budapest. This first performance was also made into a 1984 film, directed by Gábor Koltay, and its music released on an album. The musical became a smash hit and is still very popular in Hungary and among Hungarian minorities in neighboring countries.

Cast

László Pelsöczy
István
Miklós Varga
István
Gyula Vikidál
Koppány
Katalin Berek
Sarolt
Lajos Balázsovits
Vecellin
János Derzsi
Bernadette Sára
Gizella
Máté Victor
Asztrik
Jácint Juhász
Sebestyén
Gyula Deák Bill
Torda
Feró Nagy
Laborc
Director Gábor Koltay
Writer Miklós Boldizsár, János Bródy, Gábor Koltay, Levente Szörényi
Composer Levente Szörényi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 19 April 1984
Release date
19 April 1984 Hungary
Production Mafilm, Magyar Filmlaboratórium Vállalat, Mozgóképforgalmazási Vállalat (MOKÉP)
Also known as
István, a király, Król Stefan, Kung Istvan, Stephan, der König, Король Иштван, Stephen, the King, Stefan, der König

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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