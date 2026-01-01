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7.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Nizami
7.8
Nizami
, 1982
Nizami
USSR / History, Biography / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.8
Cast
Muslim Magomayev
Hamida Omarova
Hasanagha Turabov
Aladdin Abbasov
Khugani
Gadzhi Murad
Əhməd Salahov
Gyulnara Sayaliyeva
Shahmar Alekperov
Hamlet Xanizadeh
Vsevolod Yakut
Mukhtar Maniyev
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Director
Eldar Kuliyev
Writer
Isa Guseinov
,
Eldar Kuliyev
Composer
Qara Qarayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
1 June 1982
Release date
1 June 1982
USSR
Production
Azerbaijanfilm, Mosfilm
Also known as
Nizami, Низами
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
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