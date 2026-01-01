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Poster of Nizami
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Nizami
7.8

Nizami

, 1982
Nizami
USSR / History, Biography / 18+
Poster of Nizami
7.8

Cast

Muslim Magomayev
Muslim Magomayev
Hamida Omarova
Hasanagha Turabov
Aladdin Abbasov
Khugani
Gadzhi Murad
Əhməd Salahov
Gyulnara Sayaliyeva
Shahmar Alekperov
Hamlet Xanizadeh
Vsevolod Yakut
Mukhtar Maniyev
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Director Eldar Kuliyev
Writer Isa Guseinov, Eldar Kuliyev
Composer Qara Qarayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 1 June 1982
Release date
1 June 1982 USSR
Production Azerbaijanfilm, Mosfilm
Also known as
Nizami, Низами

Film rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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