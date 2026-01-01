Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Along the main street with orchestra
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Along the main street with orchestra
7.0

Along the main street with orchestra

, 1986
Po glavnoy ulitse s orkestrom
USSR / Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Along the main street with orchestra
7.0

Cast

Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Muravin
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lida
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Ksyusha
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Kostya
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor
Valentina Telichkina
Valentina Telichkina
Zhenya
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Korolkov
Lyudmila Maksakova
Lyudmila Maksakova
Alla
Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Romanovsky
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Romanovskaya
Director Pyotr Todorovskiy
Writer Aleksandr Buravskiy, Pyotr Todorovskiy
Composer Pyotr Todorovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 12 May 1986
Release date
12 May 1986 Russia 12+
12 May 1986 USSR 12+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Po glavnoy ulitse s orkestrom, Auf der Hauptstraße mit Orchester, Orkesterin kanssa pääkatua pitkin, Through Main Street with an Orchestra, По главной улице с оркестром, Cu orchestra pe strada principala

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Along the main street with orchestra

Once Upon a Time Twenty Years Later
Once Upon a Time Twenty Years Later Romantic, Comedy
1980, USSR
7.0
Wartime Romance
Wartime Romance Romantic
1983, USSR
7.0
Gorodskoy romans
Gorodskoy romans Romantic
1970, USSR
7.0
Waiting for Love
Waiting for Love Comedy, Romantic
1981, USSR
6.0
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty
Stoyanka poyezda - 2 minuty Romantic
1972, USSR
5.0
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo Romantic, History, Comedy, Musical
1980, USSR
7.0
Pokrovskie vorota
Pokrovskie vorota Comedy, Romantic, Musical, Drama
1982, USSR
8.0
The year of the calf
The year of the calf Comedy
1986, USSR
5.0
Время счастья 2
Время счастья 2 Romantic
2010, Russia / Ukraine
0.0
The Driver for One Trip
The Driver for One Trip Comedy
1981, USSR
6.0
Kto prikhodit v zimniy vecher...
Kto prikhodit v zimniy vecher... Comedy
2007, Russia
5.0
Moy nezhno lyubimyy detektiv
Moy nezhno lyubimyy detektiv Comedy
1986, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more