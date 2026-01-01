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7.0
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Along the main street with orchestra
7.0
Along the main street with orchestra
, 1986
Po glavnoy ulitse s orkestrom
USSR / Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.0
Cast
Oleg Borisov
Muravin
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lida
Marina Zudina
Ksyusha
Valentin Gaft
Kostya
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor
Valentina Telichkina
Zhenya
Oleg Menshikov
Korolkov
Lyudmila Maksakova
Alla
Aleksandr Lazarev
Romanovsky
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Romanovskaya
Director
Pyotr Todorovskiy
Writer
Aleksandr Buravskiy
,
Pyotr Todorovskiy
Composer
Pyotr Todorovskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
12 May 1986
Release date
12 May 1986
Russia
12+
12 May 1986
USSR
12+
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Po glavnoy ulitse s orkestrom, Auf der Hauptstraße mit Orchester, Orkesterin kanssa pääkatua pitkin, Through Main Street with an Orchestra, По главной улице с оркестром, Cu orchestra pe strada principala
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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